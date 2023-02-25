Exclusive : Nani signs a new Project

Natural Star Nani is back to a signing spree and he is busy with multiple projects. He completed the shoot of Dasara and he joined the sets of his next film, a romantic entertainer. He also gave his nod for HIT 3 and the project is expected to start next year. Nani recently gave his nod for Ante Sundaraniki fame Vivek Athreya. The basic idea is locked and the scriptwork is happening currently. The shoot of the film commences this year and an official announcement will be made very soon.

RRR producer DVV Danayya will bankroll this project. Ante Sundaraniki failed to make noise at the box-office but Nani has immense trust on Vivek Athreya. The film too is an urban rom-com and more details are expected to be made soon. Nani’s Dasara is slated for March 30th release and the teaser generated enough buzz. Dasara is the costliest attempt made in Nani’s career.