Big News: Brahmastra Telugu Event gets Cancelled

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Brahmastra is heading for a pan-Indian release next Friday. A grand pre-release event is planned in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City and NTR is the special guest of the evening. Massive arrangements are made for the Telugu pre-release event. NTR fans too reached Ramoji Film City in huge numbers and the event now stands canceled. The real reasons for the cancellation of the event is yet to be disclosed. This is a huge disappointment for the team and for the fans who reached the venue well in advance.

There are reports that the necessary police permissions are not acquired by the team for the event. The makers are keen to shift the event to a star hotel in Hyderabad and will be done with a limited crowd. Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli will be present for the event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy reached Hyderabad last evening and they are recording back-to-back interviews from the morning. They will be seen in several talk shows in Telugu. The team of Brahmastra will also be present on Bigg Boss Telugu and the shoot got completed today.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and it has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.