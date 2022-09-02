Naidu names MLC candidates for graduate constituencies

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced the names of the party candidates for the Graduate Constituency elections. He announced the names at the party’s extended general body meeting held at the party office in Mangalagiri on Friday.

The TDP chief named Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy and Kancharla Srikanth for the two Graduate MLC constituencies. He said he would soon announce the name for the north coastal region constituency.

The elections for these constituencies are likely to be held in January-February 2023 as the incumbents are scheduled to retire on March 29, 2023. These constituencies are currently represented by Progressive Democratic Front MLC, Y Srinivasula Reddy for Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam, YSR Congress MLC Vennapusa Gopal Reddy for Anantapur, Kurnool and YSR Kadapa constituency and BJP MLC P V N Madhav for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam constituency.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the rank and file of the party to work hard to win all the three MLC seats. He wanted the candidates and leaders to work hard and be with the people till the 2024 general elections are held. He asked the party leaders, former MLAs and ministers to stay in their respective constituencies and increase their interaction with the people.

The TDP chief wanted the party leaders to prepare the people to send Jagan Mohan Reddy out of power. He also told the party leaders to stand by the people in their fight against the government and even be prepared to face police cases.

“Don’t worry about the police cases. We are coming to power and will clear the cases,” Chandrababu Naidu told the party workers and the leaders. He dared the YSR Congress leaders to face the TDP ranks without police security. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were using the police to foist cases against the people and the TDP workers.

“We are not afraid of the police. We will throughout this government,” Chandrababu Naidu asserted.