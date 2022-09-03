Take the Challenge and Make Great Films for Audience: NTR

Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The producers had planned a grand event in Hyderabad for today, which was to take place at Ramoji Film City. The event at Ramoji Film City, however, has been cancelled, much to everyone’s surprise. The producers immediately scheduled a formal press conference in a hotel.

NTR attended the event as the event’s chief guest. SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film, and the entire team were also present at the event. Attendees included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, and others. NTR attended the event and his words energised the entire team.

NTR apologised to fans and the media for the event’s cancellation and lauded the cast. He also discussed the current pressures on the Indian film industry.

NTR stated “Global pressure is now exerting itself on Indian cinema. The audience expects more than what we are currently delivering, and I believe we perform better under pressure, which I believe is beneficial. The film industry must meet the challenge and create good and great films for our audiences.”