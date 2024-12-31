Big news: Midday Meals in AP Junior Colleges from Jan 1

A big news is coming from Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati. Chandrababu Naidu Govt is launching Midday meals scheme in Government Junior Colleges. The landmark move is aimed at improving the education and nutrition standards of students belonging to disadvantaged sections.

AP Govt issued GO on Tuesday, ordering Education Department to take up implementation of Midday Meals scheme in Govt Junior Colleges across the state. Midday Meals scheme will be implemented in 475 Govt Junior Colleges in AP from January 1.

Already Midday meals scheme is being successfully implemented in all the government schools in AP. This empowerment oriented welfare scheme has shown extraordinary results, by improving the educationals standards and health of children in the state.

Now, motivated by the positive impact of Midday Meals in school education, Chandrababu Naidu Government has decided to introduce it even in Junior Colleges.

AP Govt hopes that the Midday Meals initiative in Government Junior Colleges will help tackle the problem of drop-outs in Junior Colleges, and address the poverty and inequality issues in the society.