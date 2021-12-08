Bigg boss 5: Kajal in the danger zone, will Bigg boss save her?

Bigg boss 5 will end by the end of next week. Currently 6 contestants are there in the house. Out of these 6, one will leave this weekend. Competition is getting tough as all the remaining housemates are strong contestants. Details as follows

What is happening in the house:

Bigg boss gave the housemates a role play task in which housemates have to enact an incident or journey of other housemates. Sunny utilised this opportunity very well and entertained the audience by playing the role of Shanmukh. The way he hugged Siri character ( played by Shanmukh) several times evoked laughs.

The same way Manas played the role of Priyanka in a perfect way. Initially the role of Priyanka was supposed to be played by Sunny and the role Manas was supposed to be played by Kajal. But while doing the rehearsal Kajal was seen saying to Sunny that she will say I love you – which means Manas says I love you to Priyanka. It seems Kajal intentionally did this to damage the image of Manas. But Manas objected to this and Kajal cried. She told she won’t play the role. Then Manas played the role of Priyanka and Sunny played the role of Manas and this came out very well.

Who is in the danger zone:

Out of the 6 housemates, Sreeram already reached the finale. Sunny and Shanmukh are getting good votes and so will be the top 2 contestants. This leaves Siri, Kajal and Manas in the danger zone. As per the unofficial voting, Kajal is getting the least number of votes among these 3.

But, will Bigg boss save Kajal?

There is an opinion among the audience that Bigg boss team will do some favours to some contestants every season. In season 3 they saved Punarnavi several times. In season 4 , Monal and Sohail were given special treatment. In the current season, whether Bigg boss will send Kajal this week as per the voting or will make Manas a scapegoat is a big question. As there are only 2 lady contestants now, if Bigg boss wants to have 2 women and 3 men in the final, it is almost sure that Manas will be eliminated this week irrespective of voting.

We need to wait and see whether Bigg boss team will eliminate as per the votes or not this week.