Santosh Shoban signs one more Flick

Santosh Shoban is one of the happening actors of Telugu cinema and he has over half a dozen projects lined up. After Ek Mini Katha and Manchi Rojulochaie, Santosh Shoban is shooting for Nandini Reddy’s romantic entertainer Anni Manchu Sakunamule which is in the final stages of shoot. As per the update, Santosh Shoban has signed one more film and it would be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The duo worked in the past for Ek Mini Katha.

Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah will be seen as the leading lady in this untitled comic entertainer. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and the shoot of the film commences in January 2022. The shoot will complete in two back-to-back schedules and will release during the first half of 2022.