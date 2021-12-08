Parallel party offices become a headache for the TDP

Once rated among the strongest citadels, the Kurnool district now is a poor shadow of its former self for the TDP. There are incharges and leaders, but little coordination among the leaders. As a result, the party leaders are found to be working at cross purposes, trying to undercut one another. The situation in Aluru and Yemmiganur is alarming as each leader is functioning from separate offices.

In Yemmiganur, the party appointed BV Jayanageswar Reddy as the constituency incharge. But former union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy has set up his own office and is seen conducting his own activities from this office. The situation has come to such a pass that Kotla ignored the requests from district president Somisetti for not setting up a separate office . Meanwhile Jayanageswara Reddy directed his supporters not to attend the inauguration of Kotla’s office.

Similar situation exists in Aluru, where constituency former incharge Veerabhadra Goud opened a separate office. This was deeply resented by the TDP constituency incharge Kotla Sujatha. Interestingly, Goud’s office does not have the party flag. When asked, Goud claimed that this was his personal office and not a party office. But there were no takers for his argument.

This intense groupism is hitting the TDP at its roots. The separate party offices are creating confusion among the party cadres, who do not know what to do and who to side with. The party top leadership is yet to take up this issue and bring some coordination among the leaders.