Bigg boss 5: Weight loss contest

Bigg boss gave a variety task to the contestants this week. Housemates have to lose weight to win and become contenders for the Captaincy. Details as follows.

Rules of the game:

In the previous episode of Bigg boss 5 Telugu, all the food items have been stolen and then it was announced that the housemates have to live only on protien shakes and coconut water. They will have to reduce their weights. However, there is a catch. The reduction in weight has to happen not only in physical body but also through the games. All the housemates are divided into pairs. If a pair wins in a task over other pair, winning pair’s weight will be reduced by 500 grams and losing pair’s weight will gain the weight by 500 grams.

Cravings of the housemates:

As soon as the game is on, all the housemates were seen trying different methods to reduce the weight. Nataraj master was seen dancing a lot and motivating his mate Lobo also to reduce weight. Meanwhile, Bigg boss sends some food intermittently and the housemates have to resist the temptation. Burger, fried chicken, Pav Bhaji and Biriyanis were sent to tempt the housemates intermittently. Lobo was unable to control the hunger and his mate Nataraj master offered him to give up the competition and eat food but Lobo didn’t agree. Meanwhile the housemates have done a skit on the lines of Akali Rajyam movie.

The competition:

Bigg boss disqualified Jessie for violating the rules despite being captain. Automatically, his mate Kajal also got disqualified. Jessie was seen hugely disappointed. He also apologised Kajal for this. Meanwhile, when the buzzer is on, Vishwa was the first one to touch the door. So, Vishwa and Ravi selected Priya and Priyanka pair as their opponents. They got a challenge of chopping the wooden bars. Whoever chops more bars will be the winners. Vishwa and Ravi chopped 26 bars while Priya and Priyanka chopped only 16 bars. It was unfair for Ravi and Vishwa to choose a pair in which both of them were women as their opponents.

Later Sunny and Manas selected Nataraj master and Lobo. The way Sunny explained the reason for the selection was impressive. This competition was a test of general IQ and teams have to guess whether the given item will float or sink in water. After the game, Manas and sunny team were announced as winners . The contestants who lost the game were seen eating food which was even more tempting for other housemates.

This task will continue tomorrow for other housemates. We need to wait and see who will be the captain this time