Why is Anam Ramanarayana Reddy angry with his own party?

Former finance minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy’s frustration is showing. He has once again slammed his own government over handling of the administration. He said that the government should first release funds and then slam the officials for the tardy pace of any work. Without releasing funds, one cannot pressurise the officials, he said. And significantly, he said this in the presence of minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy.

Anam is frustrated at being sidelined in the YSRCP. Anam, who was once the Finance Minister of the state, joined the YSRCP ahead of 2019 elections and became an MLA from Venkatagiri. However, YS Jagan has ignored his claims. As a result, he has not been made a minister or wasn’t even given a nominated post. The YSRCP leaders have completely ignoring him. Recently, the municipal authorities removed his father’s statue during the road widening without even bothering to inform him.

In Nellore town, Anam is feeling sidelined by an aggressive Anil Kumar Yadav.He has also complained that even the officials were not listening to him and expressed apologies to the people for being unable to take up any developmental activities. Despite these comments, the YSRCP largely ignored him.

On Wednesday, minister Balineni reviewed the progress of works in Venkatagiri. Even as the minister was asking the officials to complete the pending works, Anam interjected and slammed the minister over non-payment of bills. He said that the government has to pay up to Rs 12 crore to the contractors. He wanted the government to pay the pending bills first before taking up any new project. He has slammed the YsRCP government’s lopsided priorities. His comments are now the talk of the town. Sources say that the feeling of being sidelined is making him vent his ire on his own party.