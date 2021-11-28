Bigg boss 5: Who are the top 5 contestants?

Bigg boss season 5 is inching towards the climax as only 3 weeks left for the grand finale. There is a lot of curiosity among the fans of Bigg boss about who would be among the top 5 . Not only the audiences but even the housemates are also equally curious. Latest episode gave some clarity to the housemates.

Sacrifice task:

Already the dear ones of the housemates visited them in the last couple of days. All the housemates are relieved from stress after taking their dear ones after 10 weeks of isolation from the outside world. Today Nagarjuna gave another opportunity to meet their dear ones but they need to do some sacrifice to get that opportunity.

Ravi’s mother joined the house today and he became extremely emotional. Already the episode in which Ravi’s daughter joined the house was a super hit as almost every family in the state got connected to the father daughter relationship of Ravi and his daughter. Ravi’s mother told she is proud of him.

Kajal’s sister and her friend and singer Lipsika joined the house and they were in praise of her game in the house. Sriram’s mother became emotional after talking to him after 80 days. Comedians Appa Rao and Sai came to visit Priyanka. Priyanka revealed that it was Appa Rao who introduced her into the Jabardast show and she works be grateful to him for the entire life.

Srihan’s hilarious punch lines:

Later Srihan, would be husband of Siri, joined the house. The way he imitated Priyanka and Manas’s conversation split the house into laughs. He also imitated the way Sunny behaves in frustration. It was an impeccable imitation. The way he delivered punch lines on Siri and Shanmukh show his spontaneity.

Shanmukh & Deepu’s chemistry was so cute

Shanmukh has been waiting to see her fiancé Deepthi Sunaina and today she visited the house. She is well known to the Telugu audience through Bigg boss 2. Their chemistry was so cute to watch. She told he would be the winner of the season. She was so gorgeous on the screen

Who are top 5?

All these guests were asked to name the top 5 contenders of the season. Different guests selected different housemates and all the 8 housemates were covered by one or the other guest as the finalist. But overall, Shanmukh, Sunny and Sriram were selected as the top contenders by most of the guests. This gave clarity to the housemates as well as the audiences. As of now these 3 seem to be definitely in the list of finalists.

Overall it was a very good episode.