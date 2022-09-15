Bigg boss Day 10: Baby goes missing

In Bigg boss house, the Captaincy task continues over night. The housemates are required to safeguard their babies throughout the night but some contestants tried to take away babies of others and put it in “lost and found” area to disqualify those housemates. Srihan, Revanth and Arjun got disqualified during the night.

Geethu made the game interesting as she made quite a few housemates disqualified. Also she hid her baby in the store room and several housemates searched through out the house to find her baby. Moreover, she swapped the clothes of her baby with Baladitya baby to confuse the housemates. Finally Revant found Geethu’s baby and placed it in “Lost and found “ area ton disqualify her.

Then, there was a ring game in which Inaya won and became Captaincy contender. Then there was another game with ice cream cones and Raj and Surya emerged winners in the game and became Captaincy contenders. Chanti and these 3 contestants will fight for Captaincy.