Samantha keeps Vijay Deverakonda in Waiting Mode

Top actress Samantha who was quite active on social media took a long break. The actress also took a break from work and there are speculations that she is ill. Her manager confirmed that the actress is extremely well. Vijay Deverakonda recently resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Kushi, a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay completed his portions and the next schedule was planned to commence this week and Samantha is expected to join the sets. But the actress did not make it for the shoot and the schedule is kept on hold.

It is unclear about when the actress will return back to the sets. The film was announced for December 23rd release across the globe and the makers are now puzzled about the release date of the film. The new release date of Kushi will be finalized once the shoot concludes. Vijay Deverakonda too took a long break to complete the promotions of Liger. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Kushi and the film is a romantic entertainer. Malayalam sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music and Vennela Kishore is playing a prominent role in Kushi.