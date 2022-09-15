Ram Pothineni – Gautham Menon’s project onboard under Sravanthi Movies

By
Telugu360
-
0

Leveraging his mass fandom to the next level, Ram Pothineni has pipelined mass projects after blockbuster Ismart Shankar.

Pulling off the macho roles with his unmatched energy, he’s targeting Pan-Indian market with his next in Boyapati Sreenu direction.

Meanwhile, Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed his upcoming film with Ram Pothineni under Sravanthi Movies banner.

As part of the promotions of his next ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ an intense gangster drama, he’s revealed interesting insights about his association with Ram through years.

With huge hype on the BoyapatiRapo film already, this announcement has created quite a buzz.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here