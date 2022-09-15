Ram Pothineni – Gautham Menon’s project onboard under Sravanthi Movies

Leveraging his mass fandom to the next level, Ram Pothineni has pipelined mass projects after blockbuster Ismart Shankar.

Pulling off the macho roles with his unmatched energy, he’s targeting Pan-Indian market with his next in Boyapati Sreenu direction.

Meanwhile, Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed his upcoming film with Ram Pothineni under Sravanthi Movies banner.

As part of the promotions of his next ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ an intense gangster drama, he’s revealed interesting insights about his association with Ram through years.

With huge hype on the BoyapatiRapo film already, this announcement has created quite a buzz.