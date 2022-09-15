Nagarjuna responds about Naga Chaitanya’s life after Divorce

Star Tollywood couple Nagarjuna and Samantha parted ways last year and the news is still discussed on the media. Both Chaitanya and Samantha are busy with their respective projects and they have no time to look into each other’s lives. Nagarjuna responded about Chaitanya’s life after divorce and he reacted to the constant reports of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. He said “Chaitu is happy and that is what I want to see. It is unfortunate that they parted ways. The news is now out of our lives. Hope it will soon be out of everyone’s life,” told Nagarjuna.

Naga Chaitanya will kick-start the shoot of Venkat Prabhu’s actioner this month. The actor is done with the web series Dootha and it streams on Amazon at the end of this year. Samantha will soon resume the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi and the film releases soon. Samantha has a heap of Bollywood projects lined up and she is in talks for a couple of web-based projects that will be announced soon.