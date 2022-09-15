Does SS Rajamouli has any stake in Brahmastra?

SS Rajamouli came out to support Brahmastra, a big-budget Bollywood superhero trilogy. He presented the Telugu version of the film and was active in the South Indian promotions of the film. There are a lot of speculations that Rajamouli invested decent money on the film for the Telugu version and he will share the profits. Some of the Bollywood web portals published the news that Rajamouli spent Rs 10 crores on the film and the promotions. This is completely untrue and baseless.

Rajamouli loved the concept of Brahmastra and he decided to promote the film. His close friend Sai Korrapati distributed the film for Andhra and Ceeded region. Rajamouli has no share or profits of the film. Brahmastra took a super strong opening but the numbers saw a decline over the weekdays. Considering the budget and the time spent, the film is a disappointment. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.