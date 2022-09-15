Ranveer Singh calls his Nude Photoshoot Morphed

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been in news for his nude photoshoot and he landed in legal trouble. The actor attended before the police questioning on August 29th. As per the news from the Bollywood tabloids, the actor claimed that one among the pictures from the photoshoot was tampered and it was morphed. The nude photoshoot created a sensation and also triggered criticism across the country. A case was registered on Ranveer Singh to obscenity and insulting the modesty of women by a NGO.

The complaint told that the photoshoot has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. A notice was served for Ranveer Singh and he attended before the investigation. He was questioned for two hours and with his revelation, the Mumbai cops are ready for further course of action.