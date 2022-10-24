Bigg boss Day 50: Nominations get heated up

After Arjun eliminated on the weekend episode, competition intensified among the Bigg boss 6 contestants. It reflected in today’s nominations. Details as follows.

Satya nominated Surya and Marina. Satya and Marina had bitter argument during the nominations.

Adi nominated Inaya for flipping on Srihan. She nominated him for a silly reason last week but after just couple of days she told Srihan is the best candidate. He also nominated Marina. Geethu nominated Marina. It seems Adi and Geethu targeting Marina as Rohit is already in the nominations and so there is a high chance that one of them will be eliminated. She also nominated Inaya for not playing well in the last 2 weeks.

Baladitya nominated Satya for her debacle in the Vasanthi nomination episode. He also nominated Geethu for calling him liar. She told him not to talk to her as long as both of them are in the house. Keerthi nominated Revant. She also nominated Satya for the same reason related to Vasanthi nomination. Surya nominated Inaya for calling his game as safe game. He also nominated Satya for the same reason. Rohit nominated Geethu by faking in the physical game. His reason seemed very much valid. He also nominated Satya.

Inaya nominated Srihan so that the audiences and housemates do not confuse both of them as a romantic pair. She also nominated Surya for similar reason. Faima nominated Satya for not playing fair game. She also nominated Marina. Raj nominated Inaya for not playing game well. He also nominated Revant for being arrogant with Rohit. Marina nominated Faima as retaliation. They had bitter argument as Faima sarcastically spoke to Marina and some of those words sounded suggestive. She also nominated Raj. Revant nominated Keerthi as retaliation. He used strong words against her. He also nominated Geethu as she told Revant has stolen curd. Revant told she is nothing before him. Vasanthi nominated Adi as – because of him only she had to go to jail. She also nominated Surya for similar reason. Srihan nominated Marina for making wing aggregations on him. He also nominated Baladitya for giving him wrong advice.

Overall, all the 14 contestants in the house got nominated for elimination this week. It looks like Raj, Vasanthi and Marina are in the danger zone this week. Especially, as both Marina and Rohit are in the nominations, their vote bank may split, Marina is facing bigger danger. We need to wait and see who will leave the house the weekend.