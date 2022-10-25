Fact Check: Liger Financial Settlements

An audio byte of Puri Jagannadh got leaked last evening which is circulated widely. Puri promised to pay back the losses of Liger and there was a delay in the settlements as Puri Jagannadh is yet to receive the payments for the non-theatrical rights of the film. The digital deals are closed well in advance but the final payments are yet to reach Puri. The exhibitors have lost their cool and they decided to protest. The distributors are promised to be paid back in 50 days and the deadline got completed. Financier Shoban is responsible to settle the issue with Puri Jagannadh and repay back to the distributors.

Puri feels that he is blackmailed after the exhibitors threatened of protesting before his office. Puri is not answerable to the exhibitors. Some of the distributors paid huge advances and they released the film on an advance basis. They are not responsible for the losses and it is the responsibility of Puri Jagannadh to pay back on time. It is good if the issue gets closed at the earliest before it turns out to be a news and discussion for everyone. Puri Jagannadh is currently in Mumbai and he is working on his next film. For now, there is no clarity about his next film. The lead actor would be finalized once the final script is locked.