Bigg boss: Just like lover boy Rahul, Akhil also goes to secret room

In Bigg boss, there are some themes that recur in each and every season. One such theme is separating love birds of the season and capturing their emotions. In Bigg boss season 3, Rahul sipligunj was sent to secret room and the emotions of punarnavi were captured. Big boss was able to fill two episodes of the season with those emotions. It seems now it is time for Bigg boss to repeat the same theme in season 4.

Separate lovebirds is a recurring theme in Bigg boss:

Today Bigg boss asked all the housemates to tell the name of 1 person who is strong in the house and may come in their way. House has to take unanimous decision and that person will be sent out of the house. Most of the housemates took the name of Akhil and Ariyana but Akhil got more votes. Later other housemates also changed their opinion and named Akhil. Abhijeet did not take anyone’s name. Finally after house announced that it is Akhil, he was asked him to pack the bags and leave the house. Later Akhil was seen appearing in secret room.

But housemates seems to have clue about this secret room:

Even though Bigg boss told that that person will be sent out of the house, most of the housemates did not really believe it. Sohail was seen telling Akhil that he will be back soon in the house, when he was leaving. Monal and Sohail were seen crying after Akhil left the house. Abhijit Lasya and Harika were seen apathetic for this.

Abhijeet was able to predict that this is not for elimination and Akhil might be in secret room. Abhijeet intentionally highlighted the mistakes committed by Akhil during the week. Abhijeet clearly told that it doesn’t make any difference even if he is watching from some where, indicating his guess that Akhil might be in secret room.

The way Monal hugging a pillow while remembering Akhil also clearly conveys the audience that the housemates really have a clue that he might be in secret room.

Another recurring theme:

Later big boss was able to introduce some rift between Akhil and Abhijeet as Akhil was observing from secret room whatever Abhijeet was talking. In the last season, the similar kind of rift was being introduced between Rahul and srimukhi by Bigg boss.

As of now Bigg boss season 4 is going very much on predictable lines. Also the show is witnessing lots of up and downs in terms of quality and viewership. Definitely this season is not upto the mark compared to the previous two seasons.