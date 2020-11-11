Rajamouli’s classic going to Bollywood

SS Rajamouli directed a series of blockbusters in his career. Chatrapathi is a turning point to Prabhas and the film cemented the bonding between Rajamouli and Prabhas after which they worked for Baahubali franchise. After years, Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi is now being remade into Hindi. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Tollywood youngster Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will reprise the role of Prabhas from the original in the remake.

A top Bollywood production house approached Bellamkonda with an offer and he could not say no. The youngster’s films that are dubbed into Hindi have been trending across YouTube. His producers are pocketing a huge amount through the Hindi dubbing rights of his Telugu films. An official announcement about Chatrapathi remake would be made very soon. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is busy with the shoot of Alludu Adhurs which will release soon.