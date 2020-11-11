Jagan showing caste bias even in jawans deaths: Atchannanidu

Newly appointed TDP president (Andhra Pradesh wing) Atchannaidu on Wednesday attributed caste bias in announcing compensation to the jawans from the state who were killed in Machil sector gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jawan Cheekala Praveen Kumar Reddy and Bongu Babu Rao were among the three jawans and an army officer killed in the gunfight with militants in J&K. Atchannaidu said while the ruling YSRCP announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of Jawan Cheekala Praveen Kumar Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not show the empathy to the family of Bongu Babu Rao. “The Chief Minister did not even send a condolence message to the family of Bongu Babu Rao. The government is clearly showing caste bias against the family of Bongu Babu Rao,” Atchannaidu said.

Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy hailed Praveen Kumar Reddy’s sacrifice to protect the nation and extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family members and announced Rs 50 lakh compensation from the CM’s relief fund, he said.

He said Bongu Babu Rao belongs to Vajrapukoturu Mandal of Palasa in Srikakulam district. Further, Atchannaidu said he is not criticising the government for annoucing Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of Praveen Kumar Reddy, but was deeply pained for ignoring Bongu Babu Rao and his family. “People are keenly observing the caste discrimination being exhibited by the Andhra Pradesh government even in the deaths of Jawans. For the first time, we are witnessing such caste bias even in the sacrifices made by our jawans. I am deeply saddened by such caste discrimination being displayed by the government,” the TDP president said.

