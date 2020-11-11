Pawan owning up BJP victories as his own?

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is not reacting much on the burning public issues these days. However, he is occasionally releasing his statements on political matters of interest. Whenever there’s an occasion, he is not leaving that opportunity to praise PM Modi to the skies.

Now, the NDA pulled off a surprise victory in Bihar assembly elections. Senani commented on it, saying that the people have put lots of faith and confidence in the leadership of Modi. The exceptional results in Bihar are an indication of this.

Pawan Kalyan asserted that the Central Government schemes have earned the goodwill of the people. The average voter is more than happy. Senani has expressed his greetings and congratulations to PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. Pawan has also praised the BJP leadership in respect of its victory in Dubbaka in Telangana.

On the other hand, the TDP and other opposition parties are strongly criticising CM Jaganmohan Reddy on the joint family suicide in Nandyal. Whereas, the BJP has not taken much interest on this along expected lines. Likewise, Pawan was also silent for the most part. Only his partymen are making mild comments. Questions are being asked whether Pawan is simply following the BJP agenda. He is elated and considering BJP victories as his own.

