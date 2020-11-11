Submit all records in Viveka case to CBI: HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Pulivendula magistrate to hand over all the relevant records to the CBI which is probing the murder case of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. The High Court had handed over the probe into the murder case of Y S Viveka, younger brother of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, to the CBI.

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the Pulivendula magistrate to hand over all the records of the case to the CBI after the Pulivendula magistrate refused to submit the records to the CBI. Following this, the CBI filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court appealing the court to direct the Pulivendula Magistrate to submit the records.

The CBI has intensfied its investigation into the case. The investigating agency also visited Vivekananada Reddy’s residence in Pulivendula and recorded the statements of the family members and several top police officials. Y S Viveka’s daughter Y S Sunitha had approached the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the murder of his father. So far, three SITs were constituted to probe the murder and at least 1,200 witnesses were examined. The probe has so far made no headway more than two years after Viveka was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

