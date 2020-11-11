Pawan Kalyan hails Modi govt

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday hailed BJP’s victory in Bihar assembly elections calling it an indication of the strong support for politics of good governance and development.

The actor-turned-politician said described the BJP’s victory as the reimposition of faith in the Modi government’s policies. The people of the country reposed its trust in the welfare work done by the Modi government as was witnessed in the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, the bypolls in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Manipur. “The NDA has once again won the faith of the people in Bihar. The Modi’s government’s policies for all the sections of the society seems to be the main reason for such resounding faith being reposed by the voters,” Pawan Kalyan said.

