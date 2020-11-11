Vijaysai Reddy writes to Hardeep Singh

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy dashed off a letter to Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging the central government for early release of Rs 581 crore grants to municipalities in Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that the funds would be used for building roads, drainages, and maintenance of government buildings and development of playgrounds, Vijayasai Reddy said the 14th Finance Commission had recommended to the central government to provide Rs 3,635 crore grants for the financial years 2015-16 to 2019-2020. Vijayasai Reddy said the AP government has complied with all the rules and regulations required for the release of subsequent grants. The YSRCP MP also stated that the Centre should release funds for providing basic infrastructure under Capital Development Grant. He said under the grant, Andhra Pradesh should get its due of Rs 49,924 crore. “Only Rs 2,500 crore was granted so far. The central government should release the balance funds. The state government has already submitted exchange documents to the central government with regard to the grants released so far.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord investment clearance for the Polavaram project’s second revised cost estimate (RCE) of Rs 55,549 crore at the earliest so that the project could be completed by December 2021.

