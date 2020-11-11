Ranguladdhukunna Lyrical from Uppena: DSP in terrific form

Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej is making his debut with a rustic love story which is titled Uppena. The film is carrying decent expectations and the first two singles topped the music charts of Telugu. The third single Ranguladdhukunna is out today and it is a soothing melody filled with a lot of romance. Devi Sri Prasad comes up with one more pleasant melody and Shreemani’s lyrics are an asset for the song. Yazin Nizar and Haripriya adds life to the song with their voice.

Ranguladdhukunna is the third super hit number from the album of Uppena. Vaisshnav Teja and Krithi Shetty make a stunning pair on screen in the song and Ranguladdhukunna is shot across the beautiful village locales of Kakinada. Superstar Mahesh Babu released Ranguladdhukunna song. Uppena directed by Buchi Babu is expected to release early next year. Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.