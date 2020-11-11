TDP lawyer got bail for Salaam suicide accused: CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy finally broke his silence on the raging controversy surrounding the joint suicide pact of Abdul Salaam family in Nandyal. The CM launched a scathing attack on former CM Chandrababu Naidu, saying that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has been showing false love for the Minorities on Twitter and Zoom. Chandrababu never cared for the welfare of Minorities during his regime.

Jagan said that immediately after the suicide came to his notice, he had ordered to take all action as per the laws. Cases were filed against the police officials itself. They were also arrested. But, it was a lawyer who worked for the Telugu Desam Party has got bail for the accused policemen

The Chief Minister said that when his Government was trying to do justice for the Salaam family, Chandrababu Naidu was trying to indulge in mud slinging along political lines. The CM pointed out that his Government once again filed a petition in the court to cancel the bail given to the accused. This was the YCP commitment towards the people.

Refuting the allegations of Mr. Naidu, the AP CM said that they have appealed to the court to give stringent punishment to the accused in the Salaam family suicide case.