Nag takes coronavirus test: Bigg Boss team relieved

The other day Megastar Chiranjeevi got contracted with coronavirus and the actor is under home isolation. The veteran actor requested all those who came in contact with him to take up coronavirus tests. Nagarjuna along with Chiranjeevi met Telangana Chief Minister KCR last weekend. Nagarjuna had to take up coronavirus test after Chiranjeevi was tested positive. The coronavirus test of Nagarjuna resulted negative.

The top actor is busy with Bigg Boss season 4 during the weekends. The makers of Bigg Boss 4 are tensed as Nag would miss two weekends at this time if he is tested positive for coronavirus. But with Nag tested negative, the team of Bigg Boss 4 is completely relieved. The top actor wrapped up the shoot of Wild Dog recently and he is completely focused on Bigg Boss 4 for now.