Big blow for the OTT Platforms in India

There have been no restrictions for the content that is streamed on digital platforms in the country. Several players have relied on vulgar, abusive content that could not be controlled and this received criticism. Though there are objections raised, the Indian government stood calm on this. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued strict orders to regulate the digital content. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed the notification which was announced officially today. The Press Council of India is taking care of the print media and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is taking hold of films.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry will regulate the digital content along with the web portals and other online content. The Union Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar will monitor the content that is released on digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and others. A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court last month after which the apex court issued notices to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry along with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

All the content released on digital platforms will go through a censorship process like the Television Industry in the country. More details to be announced.