Balaji devotee complains on porn link in SVBC

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to take serious action against five employees over porn link allegations. A devotee of Balaji has complained that a porn video started playing in place of the Satamanbhavati program video on the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel. The TTD and the SVBC officials have immediately launched a probe into the issue.

It was proved that one employee entered the porn link by mistake. Very unfortunately, the indecent video was played on the channel. The TTD further found out that some of the SVBC employees are watching the porn websites during their office hours. It was identified that over 25 staff were indulging in this objectionable behavior.

The issue took a serious turn as the complainant devotee sent his complaint to the email address of TTD Executive Officer. The EO immediately ordered a high-level probe. The TTD was stunned at the latest incident as such an issue relating to indecent matters never came up in recent times. The devotees are demanding serious action against the guilty employees.