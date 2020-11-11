Gamanam Trailer: Intriguing Drama

Yupp Advert

Top cinematographer Gnana Shekar is turning producer with an interesting content-driven film named Gaganam which is made in multiple languages. Sujana Rao is the director and the film features Shriya Saran, Nithya Menen, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar and Charuhaasan in the lead roles. The trailer of the film is released by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and it looks intriguing, interesting. The film narrates the stories of three different people who dream big in their respective fields and face enough struggles.

Gamanam is an emotional take and banks big on performances along with a hard-hitting drama hints the trailer. Some of the episodes are well presented and the background score by Maestro Ilayaraja has been top class. The trailer of Gamanam reminds us about Krish’s Vedam as it narrates similar stories with real-life struggles. The trailer reveals that the climax episodes are the major highlights. The entire shoot of Gamanam is completed and the film releases soon. Kria Film Corporation along with Kali Productions bankrolled the film.