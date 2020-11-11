Anasuya turns Chandrakala for Ravi Teja

Anasuya Bharadwaj created a splash on small screen after which she made her debut into Tollywood. Her performances in films like Kshanam and Rangasthalam will be remembered for a long time. She is not in a hurry and is choosy when it comes to film roles. Anasuya will be seen in a crucial roles in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Krishna Vamsi’s comeback film Rangamaarthanda. The latest news says that that the actress bagged a crazy role in Ravi Teja’s next film.

Ravi Teja will be seen as Khiladi in his next film that is directed by Ramesh Varma. The shoot of the film started recently. Anasuya has been locked for a glamorous role for the movie. She will be seen essaying the role of a middle-class Brahmin girl Chandrakala in the film. The actress too loved the assignment and gave her nod immediately. Anasuya never essayed such a role in films as per the update and the role is tipped with a glamorous show along with scope to perform. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayati are the leading ladies in this racy action thriller.