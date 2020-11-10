AP will see Dubbaka-like victories: Somu Veerraju

The Dubbaka victory has come as a short in the arm for the BJP leaders in South India. BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has hailed it as an indication of the rising patronage for their party everywhere. The Bihar and Dubbaka victories reflected how the people were giving their unfailing support to the BJP policies.

Somu Veerraju asserted that their party was getting greater support in Andhra Pradesh. Just like in Dubbaka, there will be similar victories in AP as well. Very soon, lots of cadres will join the BJP in North Andhra. There would be inflows into the party in Rayalaseema region also.

Veerraju, in an upbeat mood, said that the BJP wave was already sweeping in South India. In future, the party would establish itself in a comfortable position in both the Telugu States.

It is well known the BJP has got less than 1 per cent vote share in the 2019 AP Assembly election. But, its leaders are confident that their party will rise in future. In Dubbaka also, the BJP was in third place in previous elections. Now, they pulled out a surprise win as if by a miracle. Undoubtedly, not all is well for the regional parties in Telugu States. One national party might have bitten the dust but another national party is rising on the horizon.