Bigg boss: Manas is the best and Jessie is the worst

In Bigg boss house, there were lots of tasks in the latest episode. There was luxury budget task, commercial sponsored program, and celebrations.

Manas is the best and Jessie is the worst:

Bigg boss asked the housemates to name one best and one worst performer in the house. Most of the housemates named Manas as the best performer and Jessie is the worst performer. Jessie, Shanmukh, Priya and Priyanka named Lobo as worst performer. Finally when Bigg boss asked captain Sriram to send the worst performer to Jail, it was Jessie’s turn to go to jail. He was seen upset as most of the housemates named him as the worst performer.

Sriram‘a romantic thread with Hamida:

Sriram and Hamida were seen flirting with each other in recent times. They were seen exchanging flying kisses in the mid night. He also told , during the Friday night show that, he wanted to take Hamida on date. While dancing also, their chemistry was very good.

Luxury budget task:

Bigg boss gave a luxury budget task today in which the housemates have to pay Hula hoop. Lobo, Ravi, Vishwa and Priya played it successfully though Priya was not able to play correctly.

Overall, it was an average episode with some sponsored advertisements.