Bigg boss tidbits: Season 1 finalist Hariteja supports this contestant now

Bigg boss Season 1 finalist Hari Teja revealed who is her favourite contestant in the current season. Details as follows.

Big boss season 5 is going on with very good TRP ratings. This show is followed by common people as well as celebrities alike. Directors like Anil Ravipudi never hesitated to express their admiration towards this show. Celebrators not only follow the show but also support their favourite contestants in the house. Recently hero Tanish and hero Sandeep Kishen revealed that they support Manas in the house this season and they want him to become the title winner. Same way, Hari Teja revealed that her favourite contestant in the house this season is radio jockey Kajal. She also stated that Kajal is giving lots of entertainment in the house and requested the audience to support her.

However, audience do not feel that Kajal is giving so much of entertainment in the house but at the same time, she is not a very weak candidate also. We need to wait and see how many weeks Kajal will continue in the house.