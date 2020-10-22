Bigg boss: Monsters vs Humans

Certain tasks are very common in the Bigg boss show and repeated across the languages and different seasons. Monsters vs Humans is one such task.

The task:

As per this task, contestants are divided into two groups – naughty monsters and good humans. The goal of the monsters is to irritate humans and the task of humans is to convert monsters into humans. They will win if they can convert monsters into humans. While this is the main theme, there will be many sub-tasks and as and when humans win the task, one of the monsters will be converted into humans.

The teams and the performances:

Abhijit, Noel, Monal, Amma, Lasya, Divi, and Sohail were part of humans and Akhil, Mehboob, Avinash, Ariyana, Harika were monsters. After the task, started, humans were on the winning streak. They converted Akhil and Harika into humans initially. Harika gave a terrific performance in the task by making the house messy. But when she was converted into humans, she got offended as the monsters’ team did not take her name initially. She also told the Bigg boss that she will not help the humans team. But Mehaboob, Avinash, and Ariyana gave them the tough fight.

Ariyana surprised the audience by completely changing her body language as a monster. Her walking style, makeup, etc all resembled monster. Avinash also entertained the audience with his mythological dialogues. Mehboob, as always, gave a tough fight to the opposite team.

Avinash and Ariyana are the best performers:

Bigg Boss gave a task to humans to fill the drums with water from the swimming pool. Mehboob, Avinash, and Ariyana fought with vigor. But they made a mistake by throwing the drum into the pool. Bigg boss finally considered that drum inside the pool as a filled drum and announced that the humans’ team is the winners. They converted Avinash as a human after this.

Later Bigg boss gave another task to lift one monster into the air and ensure that person is in the air until the buzzer sound. Humans caught and lifted Ariyana and thereby won this task. Later they converted Mehboob as human.

No worst performer in this task:

When Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select 2 best and 2 worst performers, they selected Avinash and Ariyana as the best performers. But they could not find any worst performers as everyone put their full efforts into this task. Bigg boss announced that Avinash and Ariyana are contenders for the captaincy task.

Housemates got luxury budget items and they were excited with the gifts received.