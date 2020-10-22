Bigg boss tidbits: Too much of negativity of Bigg boss 4 in recent times

Bigg boss show, that has been running successfully, suddenly received a jolt from the audience and netizens as they have been openly criticizing Bigg boss in recent times. Details as below:

Dip in ratings?

It seems the ratings of Bigg boss came down recently. There seem to be 2 main reasons for this. The first one being, the supposedly family show turning into a youth show and families are distancing themselves from the show and the second reason being the wrong eliminations and biased nature of the Bigg boss. Reportedly, the ratings of the show came down drastically for the latest reported week

Family show turning youth show:

Bigg boss season 1,2 and 3 were watched by the entire family without any hesitation. Some sporadic episodes focussed on glamor show in the previous seasons too but they never lasted long. But this season, which is filled with more youngsters, and more ‘pairs’ than the previous seasons, is looking more like a youth show than a family show. Monal hugging Akhil frequently and their romantic thread making the family audience impatient. Harika and Abhijit thread also producing a similar reaction but with slightly less impact. The kissings and huggings, especially after the lights were off, not going well with most of the audience.

Continuous wrong eliminations:

The latest elimination of Kumar Sai irked the audience and anyone who watches the show can clearly guess that this decision is not based on the votings of the audience. Polls conducted by almost all websites proved that Monal is the most disliked contestant but the makers of Bigg boss, for some unknown reasons, wanted to save her. A similar reaction was seen for Swathi Deekshit and Devi’s eliminations. The eliminations that were incongruent with the audience’s opinion were Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, and Sujatha. These wrong eliminations in recent weeks making the audience distance themselves from the show.

Other factors:

The other factors like – cliched tasks and the overaction of some of the contestants also causing a lot of damage to the show. Season 4 started grandly but immediately saw a dip in ratings as the audience initially was disappointed with the list of contestants. But slowly the show picked up and got huge ratings. At that point, instead of sustaining the ratings by showing a fair game, Bigg boss makers seem to have taken the steering into their hands and taking decisions according to their whims and fancies.

We need to wait and see if Bigg boss makers mend their ways and present a clean and fair show to the audience or continue to show the content as per their whims and fancies and eliminate contestants as per their ‘personal choices’.