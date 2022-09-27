Bigg boss S6 E23 Day 22: Smashing nominations

Monday is the day of nominations in the house. As always, this week’s nominations process also was fierce. Details as follows.

Srihan nominated Raj for not following rules correctly in the game and he also nominated Inaya keeping the earlier verbal war with her in mind. Arohi nominated Revant for his language and Inaya for her anger. Satya also nominated Inaya and Revant. Inaya nominated Srihan and Sudeepa. Revant nominated Satya and Arohi as retaliation. Raj nominated Srihan and Raj. Faima nominated Arohi. During their verbal war, they both imitated and ridiculed each other. She also nominated Sudeepa. Adi strategically nominated Arohi and Sudeepa.

Sudeepa nominated Inaya and Revant as she didn’t like their strategies. Geethu nominated Chanti and Inaya. Geethu has been targeting Chanti since beginning.. Vasanthi nominated Revant for his short temper and Surya for ignoring her. Baladitya nominated Surya and Revant for violating the rules in game. Inaya nominated Sudeepa for hurting her emotions. Chanti retaliated by nominating Geethu. He also nominated Inaya. Arjun nominated Raj and Geethu. Surya nominated Vasanthi as retaliation. He also nominated Inaya. Rohit nominated Surya and Inaya. Keerthi nominated Inaya and both of them had fierce verbal war. She also nominated Revant.

Inaya, Arohi , Revant , surya , Sudeepa , Srihan , Raj , keerthi and Arjun are in the nominations this week.