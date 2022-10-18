Bigg boss S6: Nomination day

As always, today’s nomination episode in Bigg boss also was interesting. Details as follows.

Faima nominated Vasanthi for not showing enough game in the house. She also nominated Aditya for using up entire battery last week. Rohit nominated Revant and Srihan. Sri Satya nominated Aditya for hampering her prospects on captaincy. She also nominated Revant for his mistakes during his captaincy. Aditya also nominated Revant for the same reason. He also nominated Faima as retaliation. Adi nominated Arjun as retaliation for previous week’s nomination. He also nominated Vasanthi for similar reasons. Srihan nominated Inaya and Keerthi. Inaya and Srihan had bitter argument. Marina nominated Revant and Adi. Geethu nominated Vasanthi as retaliation. She also nominated Aditya for same reason. She told, Bigg boss is not his cup of tea. Raj nominated Vasanthi and Aditya. Vasanthi retaliated by nominating Raj. She also nominated Revant.

Inaya nominated Aditya for using full battery. She also nominated Srihan. She argued illogically with Aditya and Srihan. Arjun nominated Aditya and Adi. Adi is overreacting whenever someone is nominating him. Keerthi nominated Srihan as retaliation. She also nominated Aditya. Revant nominated Satya as retaliation. Revant nominated Marina also. Surya nominated Aditya and Revant.

Rohit, Aditya, Revant Vasanthi, Srihan Adi, Arjun keerthi sri Satya Marina, Inaya and Faima are in nominations. As both Marina and Rohit are in nominations this week, their voting may split between both of them and so they are in danger zone this week. Especially, Marina seems to be in danger zone as Rohit has sympathy voting.