Kantara to have a Sequel

Kannada film Kantara is a sensational hit in all the languages. The film raked more than Rs 100 crores in Kannada in just two weeks and the film is doing exceptionally well in Telugu, Hindi and other languages. The Monday numbers are super strong which hints that Kantara is racing towards super hit status. The film’s director and the lead actor Rishab Shetty revealed that he would take a break for two months after which he will work on the sequel for Kantara. The film is a native film that narrates the roots of a Kannada village, its culture along with the beliefs.

Rishab said that some of the stunts are done without any dupe in real locations of a coastal village in Karnataka. He also said that he never wanted a pan-Indian release for Kantara. Rishab also said that Kantara has scope for a prequel too. KFG makers Hombale Films are the producers. Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda played the lead roles in this action thriller.