‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ grand finale to see Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Alia

It was earlier reported that ‘RRR’ actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are to appear on the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ for the grand finale.

Now that the makers have managed to bring SS Rajamouli to the show as well, the hype around the grand finale has nearly doubled.

It is reported that Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Rajamouli will promote their upcoming big venture ‘RRR’ during ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’s grand finale.

The trio will also have a small talk with the finalists before they play the theatrical trailer of ‘RRR’ on the show.

Also, as Nagarjuna has bought the Telugu rights of Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone’s ’83’, the duo will appear on the show as well.

The contestants will be able to interact with Deepika and Ranvir as they promote their sports drama.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ producers are making the necessary arrangements to accommodate guests in some crucial announcements about the season’s finalists.

Sunny, Shanmukh, Sreerama Chandra, Manas, and Siri are in the top-5 lists to win the title for the season. The grand finale will unveil the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ winner on Sunday.