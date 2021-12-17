Buzz: Pawan Kalyan in one more Remake?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has done several remakes in his career. The top actor’s last film Vakeel Saab was the remake of Pink and his next release Bheemla Nayak is the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. As per the ongoing buzz, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in the remake of Tamil critically acclaimed film Vinodhaya Sitham that featured Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah and Munishkanth in the lead roles. The film was directed by Samuthirakani.

There are talks that Pawan Kalyan and Mohanlal will be seen in the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. Samuthirakani who directed the original may direct the remake too. The talks are going on as of now and an official announcement will be made once things are locked.