Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 27: Housemates Under Scrutiny as Nagarjuna Takes Charge

In a riveting episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, host Nagarjuna took center stage, closely scrutinizing the housemates and their recent activities.

Teja’s manhandling during the task:

The intensity began with the Nagarjuna pointing to the behaviour of Teja during the two-week immunity task. During the task, Amar and Gowtham strategically challenged Teja and Rathika. Their mission was to prevent their opponents from reaching the photographer, Shivaji, to capture smiling photos. The challenge took a hazardous turn when Teja attempted to restrain Gowtham with a cloth, placing it around his neck. Nagarjuna, visibly concerned, reprimanded the referees, Sandeep and Shivaji, sternly questioning their judgment and asking if they were blind to the dangerous act. He gave a serious warning to Teja too.

Responding to the housemates’ consensus, Nagarjuna sent Teja to jail and mandated that he complete any task assigned by Gowtham. Amid the stern consequences, he commended Gowtham for maintaining his composure throughout the ordeal.

Shubha’s objections:

The spotlight then shifted to Shubha, who voiced her discomfort with Shivaji’s physical proximity during a prior cash task. Nagarjuna reviewed video evidence and consulted fellow contestants who were present during the incident. While the majority deemed it a game tactic, Nagarjuna acknowledged Shubha’s feelings, though he did not consider Shivaji’s actions as misconduct.

Allegations on Gowtham objectifying female housemates:

The host further addressed Prashant’s alleged objectification of a female contestant through gestures. Video footage was presented, leading Shobha and Shubhasree to express disapproval. Rathika, however, sided with Gowtham, opposing the majority’s stance.

Nagarjuna took a more delicate approach in counseling Prince about his temper, while also reprimanding Amar and Rathika for disparaging Prashant and his family. Nagarjuna suggested Amar might be living in a “virtual reality.”

Which Sanchalak is biased:

The episode reached its pinnacle as Nagarjuna questioned the fairness of the referees, who had often been the winners of Power Astra and enjoyed immunity. Some housemates alleged bias among the referees. While Rathika, Amar, and Gowtham told Shivaji was biased and did injustice to them, Prashant, Prince, and Shubha named Sandeep as an undeserving housemate.

After the voting, Shivaji and Sandeep both received three votes for their perceived bias in task judgments. In the final decision, Shivaji was declared undeserving by a majority of six housemates, thus losing his Power Astra and immunity status, reverting to a regular contestant. This is expected to change the dynamics in the house of Bigg Boss.