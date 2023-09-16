Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: A High-Decibel Battle for Immunity

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 continues to dazzle viewers with its high-octane drama and intense battles. Day 12 was no exception, as contestants engaged in a fierce fight for immunity in the Mayastra task.

The Mayastra Task: A Chance for 4 Week Immunity

Sandeep has already secured the Power Astra, granting him five weeks of immunity. Now, a new task called Mayastra promises four weeks of immunity to the winner. In typical Bigg Boss style, the housemates were divided into two teams: Ranadheera and Mahabali. Initially, both teams faced a series of tasks, and the Ranadheera team consisting of Amardeep, Shivaji, Prince Yawar, Priyanka, Shobha, and Shakeela, emerged victorious. Their triumph marked them as contenders for the coveted 4-week immunity.

The Twist: Elimination and Mayastra Parts

Here’s the twist – each member of the Mahabali team now had the power to eliminate one contestant from the Ranadheera team from this task. However, they couldn’t simply leave them empty-handed. Instead, they would pass on their Mayastra part, along with the eliminated contestant, to another member of the Ranadheera team. The ultimate winner would be the one from Ranadheera with the most Mayastra parts.

The elimination process turned into a chaotic and high-decibel affair. Shubhasree eliminated Shobha, Prashant ousted Amar, and Gowtham eliminated Prince. The atmosphere grew tense as tempers flared, leading to heated exchanges and shouting matches. Rathika, a member of the Mahabali team, even unleashed her fiery side, raising her voice against Damini and Gowtham. She also made disparaging comments about Shakeela, comparing her unfavorably to Prince in physical tasks.

Prince, who played a pivotal role in the first physical task victory, became deeply upset upon his elimination by Gowtham. His emotions ran high, and he shouted at Gowtham, even breaking down into tears. Bigg Boss stepped in to console him, highlighting the emotional toll the game can take on contestants. Rathika later realized the impact of her harsh words and offered a heartfelt apology to Shakeela for her comments.

The Final Showdown for Immunity

With Prince’s elimination, only Shakeela and Shivaji remained as contenders for the immunity. However, Bigg Boss introduced another twist. He called upon Sandeep to directly nominate one more housemate for the immunity contest. Sandeep chose his friend, Amar, although he cited reasons beyond their friendship for his decision.

A Decibel Duel: The Immunity Task

The battle for immunity took an unexpected turn as Bigg Boss assigned Shakeela, Shivaji, and Amar a unique task – to shout at the highest possible decibel level. The contestant who could produce the loudest sound would be declared the winner of this intense task.

The outcome of this high-decibel duel remains a suspenseful cliffhanger. Nagarjuna, the host of the show, will reveal the winner during the weekend episode.