Bigg boss tidbits: “Gangavva army” on to the screen

Despite the negative feedback on the composition of participants, Bigg boss season 4 is carrying huge buzz in social media. Gangavva, who entered the show as special contest became talk of the town and all of a sudden, ‘Gangavva army’ is formed in support of Gangavva candidature in the Bigg boss house. Details as below.

Gangavva was originally a farmer in Lambadipally, a village situated 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. She worked as farmer as well as agriculture labor. She faced many hardships in life. But when she was in her late 50s, she was approached by some people for YouTube channel. ‘My village show’ hosted by her went on to become huge success and even international media recognised that show. Millions of views for her programs, promoted some film makers to rope her in their movies. She acted in films like Mallesham. She was appreciated by many celebrities and leaders including KTR. All this earned her lot of fame and she was approached by makers of bigg boss for season 4. She entered as 16 th contestant of the house and Nagarjuna asked all the housemates to take special care of her.

After she entered into the Bigg boss house, her fans were so elated and seen celebrating in social media. They are announcing that they are part of “Gangavva army”. Earlier in Bigg boss season 2, Kaushal army played a vital role in making him winner of the show. We need to see whether Gangavva army will be able to repeat the same for Gangavva.