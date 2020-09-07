Kangana Ranaut to be provided Y+ Category Security

Bollywood controversial actress Kangana Ranaut always criticizes her fellow actors and actresses. She loves to take a dig and her statements are always a sensation. The government sources informed that Kangana Ranaut would be provided Y-plus category security after her comments about Mumbai being compared with Pakistan occupied Kashmir went viral. She will be granted with the team of a Personal Security Officer along with 11 armed policemen very soon.

This team also includes commandos told the Union Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about drugs, the lifestyles of Bollywood celebrities after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he respected the daughter of the country and protected her pride. Kangana Ranaut is currently in her Himachal Pradesh hometown and she would return back to work soon to resume the shoot of her upcoming projects. Shiv Sena leaders and supporters staged an attack against Kangana Ranaut asking her not to return back to Mumbai.

Over the years, Kangana Ranaut has been speaking out frankly about nepotism and about the culture of star kids and other rivalries in Hindi cinema. She is quite active in the protests demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.