Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of forest land

Young Rebelstar Prabhas started the program of ‘Green India Challenge’ third phase this year which was initiated by Telangana MP J Santosh Kumar. Prabhas promised to adopt over 1000 acres of reserved forest land soon. Keeping his promise, Prabhas adopted 1650 acres of forest land in Khazipally Urban Block, near to Nehru Outer Ring Road today. The actor participated in the program today and Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy and MP Santosh Kumar are present.

The Urban park will be developed on the name of Prabhas’ father UV Suryanarayana Raju. Prabhas donated Rs 2 crores for the development of the region and he expressed to donate more from his side in the future. Prabhas will resume the shoot of Radhe Shyam from next week and will complete the shoot by the end of this year. Prabhas has films with Nag Ashwin and Om Raut which will roll next year.