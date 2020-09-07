SP Balasubrahmanyam is now COVID negative

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been unwell from the past one month which worried the entire nation. He fell critically ill on August 13th and was shifted to ICU and was kept on ventilator support. The entire nation prayed for his health and he was slowly recovering. After severe lung infection and coronavirus, SP Balasubrahmanyam recovered partially and he is now tested negative for coronavirus. SP Balasubrahmanyam will continue to be in ICU as he is yet to recover completely.

His son SP Charan shared the news today which is a great one for everyone. “My dad’s lungs are yet to improve completely and he is still kept on the ventilator. The good news is that dad is tested COVID negative. We are expecting his lungs to heal fast. It will take some time. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his iPad. He is looking forward to IPL. He is writing and communicating a lot. The physiotherapy sessions are going as per the plan. We thank everyone for the love and support. Let us keep the hopes alive” said SP Charan.