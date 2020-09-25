Bigg boss tidbits: One task that changed the fates of the housemates

Robots vs Humans task that lasted for more than 2 episodes almost changed the fate of the contestants. While Abhijit and Noel got some brownie points for differently reasons, Sohail, Mehaboob and Akhil got negative feedback. Details as below.

It was Abhijit who turned the game upside down. Though this game can be played as physical game, he made it a mindgame and got charging with his master plan. It was his plan that completely changed the dynamics of the game. Humans team completely lost their composure and exhibited their frustration after falling trap for Abhijit’s trick. If it was not for Abhijit’s plan, humans team could have easily won the game as they had all strong players.

Noel also got some good feedback from the audience though he was named as the worst performer by the housemates. He didnt lose his temper through out the game even when his teammates lost their composure. He also maintained composure when he was in jail.

Mehaboob and Sohail lost temper most of the times and they even used foul language at some points. Winning the game is one thing but retaining the character is another thing in the Bigg boss house. Mehaboob, despite being in the nominations, behaved aggressively and that put him in the danger zone. Lots of memes created on him for his overaction during the task. Akhil also seems to be having anger issues which got displayed during the task.

Overall this task was boon to players like Abhijit and Noel and bane for Mehaboob and Sohail.